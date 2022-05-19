Filecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $325.82 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00027284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $325.82 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00467621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033625 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,384.22 or 1.67581410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 205,823,776 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.