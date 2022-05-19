Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.
About Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fantex (EJMLL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.