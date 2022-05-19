FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $303,552.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00154214 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

