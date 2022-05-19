Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,158,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of FN stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.90. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,882. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $79.60 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

