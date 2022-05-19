Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($50.54) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($39.53).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,519 ($31.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,468 ($30.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,828.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

About Experian (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.