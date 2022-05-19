eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 29,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,703,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,521. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

