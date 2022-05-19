Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

