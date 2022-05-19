ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0201 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 66.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $117,695.62 and $326.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.