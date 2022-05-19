Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.35

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 42075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

