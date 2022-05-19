Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.35

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 42075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evotec (EVTCY)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.