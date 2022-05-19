EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $27.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,210.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,869. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,550.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,720.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

