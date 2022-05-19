EULAV Asset Management Purchases 95,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.16% of Lyft worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 499,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

