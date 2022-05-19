EULAV Asset Management Has $21.80 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,098,504. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

