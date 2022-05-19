EULAV Asset Management Has $14.22 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $6,820,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,526. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

