EULAV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in ePlus were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ePlus stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. 2,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

