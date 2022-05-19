EULAV Asset Management Acquires 110,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 738,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

