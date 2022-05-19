Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.67.

ETTYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$26.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.