Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

