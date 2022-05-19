Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 11520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $672.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,624,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,693,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

