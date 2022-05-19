Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,586,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.