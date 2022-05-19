Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,538,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Intel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Intel by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

