Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.