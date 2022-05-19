Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

EQIX opened at $637.44 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.