Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 33,283 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,283 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $120,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 122,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

