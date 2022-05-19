Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,043 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $89,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 41,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

