Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $93.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL traded down $24.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,213.04. 57,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,550.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,720.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

