Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $239.66 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,278 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $239,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $311.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,588. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

