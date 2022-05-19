Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $104.41 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 852.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $104,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 142,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,064. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

