Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 208,121 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.37% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $162,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 109,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,032. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

