Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.29.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.