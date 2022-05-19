Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,535 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.44% of Entergy worth $99,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after acquiring an additional 325,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after acquiring an additional 644,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $4,202,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,225.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.