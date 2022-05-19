Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 576,989 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $105,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,889. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

