Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENOV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,190. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

