Energy Web Token Market Capitalization Achieves $85.32 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $85.32 million and approximately $394,968.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00009422 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

