Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Efstathios Topouzoglou Sells 103,406 Shares

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.10), for a total value of £1,350,482.36 ($1,664,795.81).

ENOG opened at GBX 1,370 ($16.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,198.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,018.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,430 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

