Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EXK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 191,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,753. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $660.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

