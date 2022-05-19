Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $836,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. 3,320,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.