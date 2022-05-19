Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $211,400.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33.

On Friday, April 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92.

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.39. 53,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,715. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average is $267.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $193.11 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.