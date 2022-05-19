Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

ELAN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. 289,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after buying an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

