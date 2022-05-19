eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.
Several research firms have weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,715. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 million, a P/E ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. eGain has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About eGain (Get Rating)
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
