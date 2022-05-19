eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,715. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 million, a P/E ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. eGain has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

