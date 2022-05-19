Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,031 shares of company stock valued at $26,973,194. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,319. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

