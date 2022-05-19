eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Argus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

