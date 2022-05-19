Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

