Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,303 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 7,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

