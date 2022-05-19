Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,782,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. 1,096,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.