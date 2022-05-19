Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,782,000.
Shares of DVY traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. 1,096,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
