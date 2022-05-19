Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,405,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.