Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.84. 207,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,436,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

