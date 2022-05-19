Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,906 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,752. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

