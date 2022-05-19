Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $106,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $137.99. 81,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $134.27 and a one year high of $276.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

