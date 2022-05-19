Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $122,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 9,686,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

