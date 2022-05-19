Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 189,864 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of DocuSign worth $115,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -223.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

